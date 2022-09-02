iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,790,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,451 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $48,970,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,798.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 260,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $141.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

