iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.0% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $96.95. 90,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.