iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,470,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 136,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,733,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.20. 174,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

