iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $72,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 148,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,118. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.