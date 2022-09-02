iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares US Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $93.00. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,341. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.