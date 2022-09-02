iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $55.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.