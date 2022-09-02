Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Trading Down 4.7%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.46. 62,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 118,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Itafos from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Itafos alerts:

Itafos Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.