J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Issues Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. J.Jill updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

J.Jill Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $170.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J.Jill Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on JILL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of J.Jill to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

(Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.