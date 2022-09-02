Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 1.5% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $783,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.65. 4,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day moving average is $189.23. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

