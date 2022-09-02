Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,353 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $25,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in SAP by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.23. 7,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $82.41 and a 12-month high of $150.91. The company has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SAP

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

