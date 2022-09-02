Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $279,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 25,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 60.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Mastercard by 6.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 115,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 65.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 336,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,258,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.58. 14,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,263. The company has a market cap of $317.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.70.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

