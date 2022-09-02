Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $73,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.30. 42,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,894,390. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

