Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $463.25 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 268,051 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 2.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 1.52% of Franco-Nevada worth $463,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:FNV traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $121.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,716. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $117.39 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.31.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

