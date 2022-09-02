Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.4% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $267,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.3 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

NYSE:RY traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.75. 18,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,860. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.91%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.