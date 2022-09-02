Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 123,827 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.0% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $193,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.66. The stock had a trading volume of 290,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,716,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day moving average is $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $383.79. The company has a market cap of $447.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

