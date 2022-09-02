Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 100,335 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,335 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.18% of Chubb worth $161,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Chubb by 178.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,640. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.64. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

