Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 55,074 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,074 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 1.0% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Boston Scientific worth $193,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 190,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,565,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,605,000 after acquiring an additional 76,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

