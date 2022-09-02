Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,599,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 223,054 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.13% of Enbridge worth $119,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 36.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 223.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 708,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 142,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

