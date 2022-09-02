JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at Credit Suisse Group

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JDSPY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a report on Friday, June 24th.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

JD Sports Fashion Announces Dividend

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

