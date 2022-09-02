Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mazda Motor Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Mazda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.91.

Mazda Motor ( OTCMKTS:MZDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

