Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mazda Motor Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Mazda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Mazda Motor Price Performance
Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.91.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mazda Motor (MZDAY)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.