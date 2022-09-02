JOE (JOE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.20 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. JOE has a total market capitalization of $73.16 million and $2.20 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.80 or 0.01317902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015687 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 322,683,758 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

