John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Trading Up 2%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 22,198 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 7,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDGJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

