Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,830 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $25,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $55.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

