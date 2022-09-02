Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) PT Lowered to GBX 160

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of JSVGF remained flat at $1.18 during midday trading on Friday. Johnson Service Group has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

