Jorge J. Garcia Sells 1,383 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Popular Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.91. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.