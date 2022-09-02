JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €55.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Renault Stock Down 0.8 %

RNO opened at €28.39 ($28.96) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.89 and a 200-day moving average of €25.71. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

