JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $786.99

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 786.99 ($9.51) and traded as high as GBX 834 ($10.08). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 828 ($10.00), with a volume of 25,400 shares.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 788.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 774.52. The company has a current ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £627.98 million and a P/E ratio of 663.91.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

