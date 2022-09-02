Jupiter (JUP) Reaches Market Cap of $8.48 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $227,853.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.34 or 0.01563229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00831087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,934,272 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

