Kangal Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (KANGAL)

Kangal (KANGAL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Kangal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kangal has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Kangal has a market capitalization of $289,545.65 and $36.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00681551 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00832149 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015915 BTC.
Kangal Profile
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken.
Kangal Coin Trading
