KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Down 8.9% in August

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 7,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 926,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

KAR Auction Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.33. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,840,000 after purchasing an additional 917,466 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 881,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 728,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth $13,098,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

