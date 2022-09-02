Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$129.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.65.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %
RY traded up C$1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$122.89. The company had a trading volume of 976,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,683. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$118.24 and a 52 week high of C$149.60.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
