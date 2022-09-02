Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$179,735.58 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$179,735.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,752.30.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of KEL opened at C$6.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.39 and a 1 year high of C$8.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.40.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$178.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.72.

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.