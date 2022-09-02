KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, August 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $15.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.99. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $17.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

