KeyCorp Boosts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $120.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

OXM opened at $102.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

