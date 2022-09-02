KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $197,831.02 and $59.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,934.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.13 or 0.14835278 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812077 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015821 BTC.
About KeyFi
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
