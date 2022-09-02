Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,692,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $240,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,400,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after acquiring an additional 277,954 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,287. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average is $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.