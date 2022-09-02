Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 1,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNTE shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.
Kinnate Biopharma Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a market cap of $649.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.
Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma
About Kinnate Biopharma
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.