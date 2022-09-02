Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 1,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNTE shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $649.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

About Kinnate Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 142,804 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,296,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.5% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 224,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Recommended Stories

