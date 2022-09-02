Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading Up 3.9%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.23. 156,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,664,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

