Komodo Trading 26% Lower This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001311 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.05 million and $1.95 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00293050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00112950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078353 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,530,618 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.