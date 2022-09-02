Kopernik Global Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC decreased its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,507 shares during the period. Korea Electric Power makes up 1.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Korea Electric Power worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

KEP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

