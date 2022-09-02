Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $74.08 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,723 shares during the period. Royal Gold comprises approximately 7.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $74,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.21. 8,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,263. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

