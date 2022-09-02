Kopernik Global Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lessened its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,335,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,495,492 shares during the period. Turquoise Hill Resources comprises 16.0% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $160,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRQ. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,456,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 639,400 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 573,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $31.16. 92,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Turquoise Hill Resources

TRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.