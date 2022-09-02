Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,237 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $16,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KFY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

