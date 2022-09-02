KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Trading Up 0.4%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2 – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €84.20 ($85.92) and last traded at €84.20 ($85.92). Approximately 2,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.90 ($85.61).
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 56.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of €83.28 and a 200-day moving average of €81.14.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.
Featured Stories
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.