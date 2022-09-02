L.B. Foster (FSTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) in the last few weeks:

8/31/2022 – L.B. Foster is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – L.B. Foster is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – L.B. Foster had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2022 – L.B. Foster is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2022 – L.B. Foster is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – L.B. Foster is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – L.B. Foster is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – L.B. Foster is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – L.B. Foster is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

