L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.91.

Shares of LHX opened at $227.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.62 and its 200-day moving average is $239.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

