Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 668 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of MS opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

