Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth $349,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 112,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ESPO opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.