Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $654,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,215,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,122,000 after buying an additional 892,004 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

