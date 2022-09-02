Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

CIBR opened at $41.29 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

